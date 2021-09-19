Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report sales of $13.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.19 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

