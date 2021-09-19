Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOOK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $175.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.11. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $9,149,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

