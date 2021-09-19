Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.62.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $218.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.