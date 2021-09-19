Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.21. 1,749,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,382. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

