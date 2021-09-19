HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.