Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.