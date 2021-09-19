Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

