Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $52,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 109,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,382,000 after acquiring an additional 126,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

