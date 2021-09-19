Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Carrier Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

