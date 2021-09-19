Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.55. 26,241,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,738. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

