Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $86.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.56.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of HES stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

