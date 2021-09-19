Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

HERXF stock remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

