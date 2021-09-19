HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $63,627.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046874 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.