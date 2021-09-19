Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $5.08 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00010653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00128996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048835 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

