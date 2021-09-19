HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $1,292.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,430,732 coins and its circulating supply is 263,295,582 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

