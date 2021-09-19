Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTWSF remained flat at $$2.21 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.