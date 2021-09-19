HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

HDELY opened at $15.58 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

