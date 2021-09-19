Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 70.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

