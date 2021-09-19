Head to Head Survey: Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Celadon Group alerts:

This table compares Celadon Group and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Yellow -1.92% N/A -4.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Celadon Group and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33

Yellow has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.78%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celadon Group and Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -2.85

Celadon Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow.

Summary

Yellow beats Celadon Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.