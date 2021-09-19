Hayden Royal LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $102,838,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,553.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,625,369. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,176. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.03 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.