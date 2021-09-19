Hayden Royal LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $987,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. 1,550,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,717. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

