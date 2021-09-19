Hayden Royal LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 25,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 480,678 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 109.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $43.89. 56,420,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,919,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $246.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

