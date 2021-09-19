Hayden Royal LLC Buys 650 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $107.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,155,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

