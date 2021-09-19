Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $121.50. 7,742,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,706,596. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $119.06.

