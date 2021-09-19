Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $108,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,179,000 after acquiring an additional 75,357 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $599.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.39. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

