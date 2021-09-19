Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $103,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $231,621,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $80.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,026,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,740,070 shares of company stock worth $347,856,207.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

