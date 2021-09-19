Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after acquiring an additional 664,774 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,431 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

