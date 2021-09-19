Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 589 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several research firms have commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

