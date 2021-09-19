Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,092.00

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,092 ($40.40) and last traded at GBX 3,091 ($40.38), with a volume of 68853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,044 ($39.77).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

Get Halma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £11.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,940.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,682.97.

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total transaction of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.