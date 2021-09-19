Hacken Token Price Hits $0.0867 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $39.07 million and $2.00 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0867 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00119978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00175201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.08 or 0.06986131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,154.11 or 1.00065775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00845844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,580,416 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

