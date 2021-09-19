GYEN One Day Volume Hits $164,823.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and approximately $164,823.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00071994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00121390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00176432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.20 or 0.07025111 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,677.05 or 0.99975193 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.36 or 0.00852117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars.

