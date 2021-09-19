Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 48.9% in August

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 11,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,025. The company has a market cap of $49.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.51. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

