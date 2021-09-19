Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Guardion Health Sciences stock remained flat at $$1.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 666.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 485,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 25.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 69,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.