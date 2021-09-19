Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Guardion Health Sciences stock remained flat at $$1.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.05.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 666.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.
About Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.
Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.