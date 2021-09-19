Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $2,563,375.46 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80.

GDYN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $32.15.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

