GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $141,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,951. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

