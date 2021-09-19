Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IWF opened at $286.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.26 and a 200 day moving average of $265.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

