Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,573,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $15,386,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

