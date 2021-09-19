GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0415

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $744,577.26 and $25,797.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,777.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.04 or 0.07066183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.59 or 0.00373795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.40 or 0.01296436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00118005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00559480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.00493051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00342936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006385 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.