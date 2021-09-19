Glenview Trust Co Sells 380 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

CL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

