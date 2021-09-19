Glenview Trust Co Makes New $321,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.48. 7,995,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

