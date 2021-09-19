Glenview Trust Co Has $394,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. 3,461,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

