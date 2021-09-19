Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Snap-on by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $5.86 on Friday, reaching $213.60. 837,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,549. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.94 and a 200-day moving average of $230.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

