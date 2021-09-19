Glenview Trust Co Buys 835 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,402. The stock has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

