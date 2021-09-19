Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 157,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 562,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after buying an additional 122,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

