Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 382,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 525,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,281. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $794.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after buying an additional 167,907 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 158,698 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

