Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,888,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

