Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $85.22. 1,361,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,542. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.