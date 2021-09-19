Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,805,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 309,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,897,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,861. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

