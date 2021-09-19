Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Alphabet by 87.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 24.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 323,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $809,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $58.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,829.27. 3,001,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,481.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

