Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,954,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,845,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 212.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

